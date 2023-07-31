Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.15. 25,590,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,397,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. TIAA FSB grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 90,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,162,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

