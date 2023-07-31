First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 95,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 316,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 165,975 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEED traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

