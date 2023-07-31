First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Boosted by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,355,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,355,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,561,000 after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,826,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,511 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $49.41. 449,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,394. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

