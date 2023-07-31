First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Trimmed by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 407,532 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $12,116,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after buying an additional 216,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 164,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

