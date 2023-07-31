First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.15

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 118820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

