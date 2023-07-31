First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.15

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 118820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.