First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

FFA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,635. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

