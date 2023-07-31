First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
FFA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,635. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.