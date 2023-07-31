First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

