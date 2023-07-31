First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $293.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.52. 1,517,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

