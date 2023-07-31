First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $293.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,740. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.64.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 119,359 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,326 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

