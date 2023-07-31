First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $332.00 at Guggenheim

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 119,359 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,326 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

