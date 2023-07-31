First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.58 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.