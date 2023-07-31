Financial Comparison: Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ) & ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) and Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Clarus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $240,000.00 4,032.82 -$416.57 million N/A N/A Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.00 -$40.62 million ($1.30) 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Clarus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -73,393.17% N/A -125.09% Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ImmunityBio and Clarus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given ImmunityBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Clarus Therapeutics.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Clarus Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with LadRx Corporation, GlobeImmune, Inc., Access to Advanced Health Institute, 3M Innovative Properties Company, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

