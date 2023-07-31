Fei USD (FEI) One Day Volume Hits $77,841.55

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.05 million and approximately $77,841.55 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,439.25 or 1.00024730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97632484 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $73,514.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

