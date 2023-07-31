Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,062.80

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1,062.80 and last traded at C$1,062.80, with a volume of 2606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,056.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,275.00.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$985.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$929.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The business had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 167.6274834 EPS for the current year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

