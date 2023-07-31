ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. ExlService also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ExlService from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Shares of EXLS traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.63. 395,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,585. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shares of ExlService are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in ExlService by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ExlService by 6,266.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 16.0% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

