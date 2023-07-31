Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.01

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 681594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

