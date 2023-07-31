EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

EVERTEC Price Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

