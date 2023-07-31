Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $429.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Everest Re Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.67.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE RE opened at $351.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.94 and a 200-day moving average of $358.38.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 43.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

