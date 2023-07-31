Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.