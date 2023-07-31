Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

NYSE:ETD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 18,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $796.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

