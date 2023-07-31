Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.80

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 34621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $803.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $655,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

