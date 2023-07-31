Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.80

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 34621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $803.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
