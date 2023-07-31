Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.38.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ESS traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.89. 160,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.99 and its 200-day moving average is $222.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $300.33.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

