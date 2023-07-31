Escroco Emerald (ESCE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded down 69.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a market capitalization of $395,304.73 and approximately $149.19 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded 97% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Escroco Emerald alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official message board is medium.com/@escetoken. The official website for Escroco Emerald is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken.

Buying and Selling Escroco Emerald

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00130323 USD and is down -15.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $14.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Escroco Emerald should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Escroco Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Escroco Emerald and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.