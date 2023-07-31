Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 10,992,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 6,265,923 shares.The stock last traded at $10.35 and had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $22,056,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

