EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.
EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
EQT Price Performance
Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.11.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
EQT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EQT
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.