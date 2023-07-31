EOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $84.90 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002559 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $823.18 million and approximately $84.90 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002010 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003062 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,098,358,061 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

