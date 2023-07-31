Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD remained flat at $44.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,774. The company has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

