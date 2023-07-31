Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 410.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 298,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 256,850 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,579. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

