Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 732.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.21. 2,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,449. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.3293 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

