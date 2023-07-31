Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United States Cellular by 129.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USM shares. StockNews.com downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

United States Cellular Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $17.71. 200,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

