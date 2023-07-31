Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,519 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRG. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,172,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after buying an additional 278,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 94,675 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRG traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 990,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,072. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 19.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

FRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. CJS Securities cut Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

