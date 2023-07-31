Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 57,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3,211.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

PALL traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.33. 23,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,665. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $218.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.67.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

