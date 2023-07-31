Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTEFree Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of AXS Green Alpha ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Price Performance

NXTE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Green Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Green Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.