Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of AXS Green Alpha ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000.

NXTE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

