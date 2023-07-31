Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 232.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NovoCure worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in NovoCure by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,107. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.65.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

