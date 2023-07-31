Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,369 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

KGC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. 7,112,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,127,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

