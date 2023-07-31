Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 153,644 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 153,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EDD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 273,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.