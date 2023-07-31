Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 536 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

