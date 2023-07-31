Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,518 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 188,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PBE traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.45. 3,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141. The firm has a market cap of $251.90 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $68.50.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

