EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Up 17.5% in July

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.53. 40,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,796. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $40,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $22,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 147.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 204,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $16,318,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

