Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $171.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $230.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.32. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $145.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.