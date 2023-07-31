EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EngageSmart Trading Up 1.5 %

EngageSmart stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 128,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.24 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EngageSmart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,414.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,626.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,304 shares of company stock valued at $968,463. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in EngageSmart by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in EngageSmart by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 502,986 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESMT. Craig Hallum began coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.