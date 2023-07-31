Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,806.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EERGF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Energean from GBX 1,530 ($19.62) to GBX 1,570 ($20.13) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of Energean stock remained flat at $14.85 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378. Energean has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

