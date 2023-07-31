Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endesa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.
Endesa Stock Performance
Endesa stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. Endesa has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.06.
About Endesa
Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.
