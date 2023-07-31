Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 823,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $82,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 326,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,658,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.89. 20,730,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,288,850. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.