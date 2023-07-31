Ellevest Inc. Purchases 4,894 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 776,703 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.