Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,571 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.14% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 515.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000.

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,469. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $26.11.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

