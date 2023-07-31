Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,130.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.94. 2,047,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

