Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.4 %

MSCI stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.08. 398,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,400. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $484.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

