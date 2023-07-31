Ellevest Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,732.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,278. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.