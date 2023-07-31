Ellevest Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2 %

MDLZ traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,466,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,213. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

